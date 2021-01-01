WS Bath Collections Basic 4000.01R Basic 15-1/2" Oval Ceramic Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with Single Faucet Hole and Overflow White Fixture Lavatory

WS Bath Collections Basic 4000.01R Basic 15-1/2" Oval Ceramic Wall Mounted Bathroom Sink with Single Faucet Hole and Overflow WS Bath Collections Basic 4000.01R Key Data: 15-1/2" L x 9-4/5" W x 4" H Wall Mounted Equipped with Overflow Single faucet hole on left side WS Bath Collections Basic 4000.01R Features: Covered under WS Bath Collections' limited 1 year warranty Constructed of ceramic Installs in a wall mounted configuration Designed for single hole faucet Equipped with overflow Includes installation hardware WS Bath Collections Basic 4000.01R Specifications: Overall Length: 15-1/2" (left to the right of sink) Overall Width: 9-4/5" (front to back of sink) Overall Height: 4" (top to bottom of sink) Basin Length: 13-2/5" (left to the right of basin) Basin Width: 6-1/5" (front to back of basin) Basin Depth: 4" (top to bottom of sink basin) Faucet Hole Size: 1-2/5" Number of Faucet Holes: Single hole Ceramic White