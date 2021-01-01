From x rocker
Basecamp Bed w/ TV Mount - Black
X Rocker Basecamp Gaming Bed Full size bed with rotating TV mount mechanism and cable management, perfect for comfortable gaming sessions or movie marathons VESA mount which can hold a TV screen up to 32'(*), with a 180-degree locking motion that ensures safety and durability Includes an under-bed storage cavity with a metal mesh frame that allows air flow and prevents consoles from overheating Standard US full size bed (4.4ft) Sturdy metal bed frame and slats Available in white or black with contrasting X Rocker branding Mattress not included - sold separately TV and LED's not included - for display purposes only Assembly required