Dia De Los Muertos Cloths Day Of Dead Mexican Baseball Sugar Skull Dia De Los Muertos Mexican Day of Dead Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Celebrate dia de los muertos in style with this baseball sugar skull apparel! A nice gift for your coach, team-mates, and players and also for your dad, son, brother, uncle, or boyfriend who are fan of this sport for mexican's day of dead! Wear your la catrina or sugar skull make up with this baseball sugar skull apparel! Perfect gift idea for dia de los muertos or halloween for men, women, kids or toddlers. It's also a nice present for christmas or birthday! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only