Sports Legendz Baseball Player Favorite Letter Initial I Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you looking for your favorite letter on a baseball? Grab this awesome baseball design today and show off your favorite baseball letter or your initials in style. Knock it out the park and grab one for you and one for a friend! Makes a FANtastic gift for baseball lovers. Makes a great baseball gift for boys, girls, men, and women. Excellent for baseball players, coaches, and fans. Perfect for birthdays, holidays, and stocking stuffers! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only