Baseball Cap Hat with Action Camera Holder Mount Bracket, Compatible with GoPro Hero Akaso Crosstour Campark Fitfort Garmin VIRB Apeman Sony.

Best Quality Guranteed. This baseball hat with the GoPro action cam style holder bracket on the front provides you with a great way to attach your GoPro or similar sports camera to your head easily and more conveniently than a head strap. Comes with j-Hook, Inch bolt and spare 3M Pad Stylish and comfortable, mount your action camera with the timeless fashion of a baseball cap. Free your hands to take great videos effortlessly. Suitable for outdoor sports and activities like traveling, walking, fishing, hiking, biking, kayaking, golf, parties, concerts, games, etc. Video recording or photo taking. Makes a great gift and a Perfect accessory for Vblog Youtubers sports and urbex video makers - 100% Acrylic baseball caps keep the shape no matter how many times you wash it. Suitable for washing at low temperatures. Suitable for most Action Cameras, such as: GoPro Hero7 7 Hero6 6 4K Hero5 Hero 4 Session Mini Hero 5 4 3+ 3 2 1 Akaso Brave 4 V50 EK7000 EK5