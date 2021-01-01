From logitech
Logitech Base Charging Stand For Pad Pro 9.7-inch,10.5-inch, 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd gen) Premium Aluminum Construction Smart Connector Technology.
iPad Pro 12 Inch and iPad Pro 9.7 charging stand is the perfect home base for iPad Pro in any room. BASE is compatible with iPad Pro Silicone Cases by Apple Convenient iPad Pro charger via built-in Apple Smart Connector technology Optimized viewing angle for use on kitchen counter, work desk, bedside table Smart modern design made of high-quality premium aluminum looks great with iPad Pro Solid iPad Pro stand provides a sturdy docking spot with anti-slip padding and non-tip-over design Compatible Devices: iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 2nd generation (Model: A1670, A1671), iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 1st generation (Model: A1584, A1652), iPad Pro 10.5-inch (Model: A1701, A1709), iPad Pro 9.7-inch (Model: A1673, A1674), iPad Air 3 (Model: A2123, A2152, A2153, A2154) Made for iPad certification meets Apple safety and quality requirements