Noble House Barwick Leather Studded 24 in x 0.75 in Wall Mirror, Brown

From hallways to bedrooms, decorate your home with a statement piece that accentuates your personality. With a unique leather frame and a reflective surface that will open up any interior space, this handcrafted accessory is a must-have for any room. Its illuminating features will not only brighten your room but will also emphasize your existing furniture in all the best ways. This mirror is made with high-quality craftsmanship from incredibly durable materials, making this the perfect addition to any room of your home.BOHO: For a carefree, unconventional look and a variety of textures for your interior space, our wall mirror brings an earthy boho touch to your decor with its handsome leather frame and simple structure.HANDCRAFTED DESIGN: This accessory is expertly designed and handcrafted with artisan expertise. Any natural variations are not product flaws, but rather, will ensure that your purchase is truly a one-of-a-kind product.LEATHER FRAME: The frame of this mirror is crafted with leather, offering a durable finish that also features distinctive natural looks for your interior space. Finished with a studded brass trim, this frame offers a wonderful boho look to any home.