Messianic Jewish Tees Baruch Hashem Adonai-Hebrew Christian gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Distressed text reads, "Baruch Hashem Adonai" - Hebrew for "Blessed be the name of the Lord." This design makes a great gift for all Messianic Christians and lovers of Yahweh and Yeshua. Perfect for a visit to Israel, or for anyone who is studying the Torah/Bible or follows the sacred name movement. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only