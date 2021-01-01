From monarch

BARSTOOL - 2PCS / WHITE / CHROME BASE / BAR HEIGHT

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

With simple lines and contemporary styling, this set of 2 bar height bar stools will transform your entertainment area. The smooth and supple cushioned white leather-look seat with a low profile curved back gives a sleek modern look to a room. The sturdy chrome metal base with a convenient foot rest makes it easy and comfortable for friends and family to hang around when entertaining. This is the perfect seating for an open loft, condo, or small spaces.

