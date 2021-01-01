Barry Geometric Hand-Knotted Wool/Cotton Parchment Area Rug

An instant refresh with neutral geometric designs. This area rug grounds your space in modern designs thanks to its play with negative space. Handwoven in India from a blend of wool and cotton, this rug brings both wool's resilience and cotton's softness to your floors. A pattern of ivory hexagonal shapes emerges from the negative space left by the gray lines. The 1'' pile height gives you something to sink your toes into and really softens your floors. Spot clean as necessary. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'