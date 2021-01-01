Barry Dark Taupe End Table

Part of Barry Collection from Progressive FurnitureCrafted from particleboard and Polyurethane paperDark taupe finishFull bottom shelf provides storageTransitional style.A simple but stylish table group in a handsome warm neutral finish that is all the rage in today's interiors. The casual "reclaimed" look is replicated nicely and is on trend with all the popular colors and finished being used right now. A full bottom shelf provides storage and good proportion to this clean enduring design.