Barrett LED Adjustable Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (RL 2721PN)

The Barrett LED Adjustable Wall Sconce from Visual Comfort is a sleek and expressive modern piece that enhances and adheres to a range of home styles. Shining metal is present throughout, from the slim rectangular backplate to the set of adjustable arms and the wide, cylindrical shade. The shade contains an integrated LED slightly inset that sends out a bright and focused glow over the area. Smooth joints allow the piece to glide into several positions, ensuring the light always reaches what needs it most. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel