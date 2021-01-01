Madison Park Essentials Barret Antimicrobial Coverlet Set, One Size , Blue

The Madison Park Essentials Barret Complete Reversible Coverlet and Cotton Sheet Set provides a modern update to your bedroom. A watercolor stripe print is beautifully displayed on the ultra-soft microfiber coverlet. The matching shams (1 in Twin Sizes) mirror the pattern of the coverlet, while an embroidered decorative pillow completes the bedding set. A coordinating printed grey cotton sheet set is also included to complement the casual style of the coverlet. Bringing the best in health and wellness, this bedding set also features an anti-microbial treatment that provides built-in freshness protection, reducing the growth of odor causing bacteria and keeps fabric lasting longer. This bedding set is OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals, ensuring quality comfort and wellness. Transitional bedding ensembles featuring water color print coverlet and cotton sheet setSet includes coverlet quilt, 2 shams (1 in Twin), cotton flat and fitted sheets, 2 pillowcases (1 in Twin)Twin fitted sheet fits up to 12 inches pocket depth, other size fitted sheet fits up to 14 inches pocket depthEmbroidered oblong decorative pillow includedHypoallergenic polyester filling in the coverlet quilt and decorative pillowFeatures an anti-microbial treatment that helps reduce the growth of odorcausing bacteria and keeps fabric lasting longerOeko-Tex Certified, includes no harmful substances or chemicals (#18.HPK.48415)Machine washable for easy care Our Barret coverlet set offers sophisticated yet casual bedding that feature beautiful prints perfect for any bedroom.Unique watercolor technique with abstract striped patternShades of beige, white, grey and blackSoft, microfiber texture for relaxing feelCotton sheet set; polyester comforter, sham(s), bedskirt and decorative pillowPolyester fillWashable; spot clean decorative pillowTwin coverlet: 68x86"Full coverlet: 78x86"Queen coverlet: 90x90"King and cal. king coverlet: 104x92"Country of Origin: Imported6-pc. twin set includes:Coverlet1 shamFlat sheetFitted sheet with 12" depth1 pillowcase12x18" decorative pillow8-pc. full, queen, king and cal. king sets include:Coverlet2 shamsFlat sheetFitted sheet with 14" depth2 pillowcases12x18" decorative pillowTwin, full and queen sets include standard sham(s) and pillowcase(s). King and cal. king sets included king shams and pillowcases.King and cal. king coverlets are designed to be the same size.