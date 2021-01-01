Noble House Barrere End Table with Hutch, Walnut, Natural, and Antique Gold

CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring clean lines, beautiful rattan accents, and splayed legs, our end table offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this set brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality.MANUFACTURED WOOD: This wood alternative is engineered from real wood, heat, pressure, and resin, giving it a low-maintenance yet stunning appearance. Our table uses this material to give the appearance of a beautiful wood look without the high upkeep.STORAGE SPACE: This end table comes with one drawer and a hutch for storing and organizing all of your items. The drawer is finished with an antique gold handle, making this the perfect finishing touch to any space.DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This end table is 19.00" W x 16.75" D x 26.50" H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming table.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this end table. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.Includes: One (1) End TableMaterial: Manufactured WoodAccent Material: Rattan and Tempered GlassLeg Material: FirwoodFinish: WalnutDoor Finish: NaturalAccent Finish: Antique GoldHand-Crafted DetailsInner Dimensions: 12.50 inches deep x 16.00 inches wide x 8.00 inches highWeight Capacity: 85 lbs