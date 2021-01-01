Red Barrel Studio® 31" (W) * 37" (D) * 42" (H) Indoor Power Lift Chair Soft Fabric Upholstery Recliner Living Room Sofa Chair With Remote Polyeste (Br

Features:Sturdy and Functional Power Lift Recliner: Modern style and functionality merge together with single motor and heavy duty mechanism, lay back or lift and tilt to stand, smoothly adjust to any customized position which provide ultimate lounging experience.Comrortable Upholstery: Overstuffed pillow designed on back, seat and armrest for support and comfort with a high back, thick cushion and high grade upholstery, provide a very comfortable sitting feel and enhances safety.Handy Remote Control: All functions are controlled by 2 keys. It is easy to use and does not need manual operation. One is for lifting and the other is for reclining. The footrset and backrest are extended or retracted simultaneously.Considerate Side Pocket: Side storage bag to hold your magazines and remote control in easy reach.Sleeper Sofa: NoUpholstery Material: 100% PolyesterUpholstery Material Details: BrownGenuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: BrownReclining Type: PowerReclining Type Details: Removable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Cover: NoReversible Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: SeatDesign: RecliningFrame Material: Manufactured wood;Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Color: BrownLeg Material: WoodLeg Material Details: Seat Construction: MDFSeat Fill Material: PolyesterSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Back Fill Material: PolyesterBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Nailhead Trim: NoStorage Included: YesStorage Location: PocketTufted Cushions: NoToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Durability: Stain ResistantProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clotSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Foam Density: 1.9 lbs./cu. ft. and overCushion Construction: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalJoinery: Cleaning Code: X: Clean by lightly brushing and/or vacuuming to remove dustCushion Ticking: NoTreatment: NoTreatment Details: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoDouble Rub Tested: NoWyzenbeek Double Rub Count: Double rub count greater than 30,000: Martindale Cycle Rating: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:TAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoGSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFairTrade Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: