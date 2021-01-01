Red Barrel Studio® Rocking Chair

It comes with a thick pattern cushion and a soft pillow and the perfect ergonomic design brings you a dreamy rocking feeling when you read a magazine or having a cozy nap in the sunshine. The powder-coated steel frame is rust-proof and high-quality hand weaved water-resistant and won't fade. The wide and deep chairs cushioned by very soft padded seat cushions will make you forget your fatigue and enjoy your leisure time completely. The set is simple and stylish, it will be perfect for decorating your home, yard, poolside, balcony, patio and home. You won't regret buying it.