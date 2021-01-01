Red Barrel Studio® Platform Bed With 2 Drawers

The sturdy pine frame has natural patterns, colors and structural changes, and each product is unique. After coloring and painting, it is more durable and easy to maintain.The high headboard design makes you sit up comfortably. Just prop some pillows behind your back and you will have a comfortable place to read or watch TV.From any angle, it exudes beautiful craft texture, which can be placed in the center of the room to create a unique layout style.There are two drawers storage boxes under the bed, which can provide you with additional space for hiding sheets, sweaters, shoes, etc.The compact design and clean, sleek styling add a decorative touch to your space. This wood bed frame is especially suitable for compact rooms where space is tight.The drawer slides easily and can be placed on both sides of the bed. Our bed frame with wooden slat provides strong support, can increase the suppleness of your mattress, and keeps the mattress from sliding or moving around. We've put the utmost care into making sure it's safe to use for years.