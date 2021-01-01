Red Barrel Studio® Kitchen Island With Storage, Rolling Kitchen Island With Rubber Wood Top, Storage Cabinet, Drawers, Spice Rack, Towel Rack, Black I

Red Barrel Studio® rolling kitchen island, your convenient daily life pal! Made of sustainable solid rubber wood countertop that resists water damage and high-quality MDF & particle board, reliable for everyday use in your kitchen. Combined with handy spice rack and convenient towel rack on the sides, this utility kitchen cart brings incomparable facility and further organization without running around in the kitchen when cooking. It provides more storage space in your kitchen with 2 drawers and 2 large closed cabinets to store kitchen essentials such as dishes, pots and tableware.