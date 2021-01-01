From red barrel studio
Red Barrel Studio® Elegant Home Fashions Linen Tower Freestanding Cabinet Tall Narrow Bathroom Kitchen Living Room Storage With 1 Drawer , 2 Shelves W
Advertisement
The Minimalist and Practical design make the cabinet more elegant and beautiful, which can easily blend in various decoration styles. It can perfectly serve as an End Table, Nightstand, Bathroom Cupboard Shelf and Kitchen Storage in Living Room, Bathroom, Bedroom, Kitchen, Sitting Room and anywhere you need, and make your room tidy and organized. Finish: Brown