Kichler Barras Outdoor Post Light - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light

Guide guests' footsteps up to your front door with the comforting illumination of the Barras Outdoor Post Light from Kichler. Perched atop its post, this design pleases the eyes with a touch of familiarity from its transitional glass and metal construction. The cylindrical metal structure cuts through the darkness with sharp lines that silhouette boldly. Its bulb inside creates a linear series of wondrous highlights across its timeless clear ribbed glass that comes across as a shining glow to the eyes. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Black