From nordic ware
BarraCuda 500GB Internal Hard Drive HDD - 3.5 Inch SATA 6 Gb/s 7200 RPM 32MB Cache for Computer Desktop PC (ST500DM009)
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Store more, compute faster, and do it confidently with the proven reliability of BarraCuda internal hard drives Build a powerhouse gaming computer or desktop setup with a variety of capacities and form factors The go-to SATA hard drive solution for nearly every PC applicationfrom music to video to photo editing to PC gaming Confidently rely on internal hard drive technology backed by 20 years of innovation Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included two-year limited warranty