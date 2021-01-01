Best Master Furniture Barracuda 5-Piece Cherry Traditional King Bedroom Set, Red

Introduce your bedroom to this new traditional cherry Barracuda bedroom collection. This set features a warm cherry wood finish with bronze floral accents. The design and pattern of the wood is meticulous and regal. Complete this set by getting the bed, dresser, mirror, nightstand and 5-drawer chest to fully recreate your bed room. The bed's headboard and footboard have a faux leather cushion and nail head trim. The bed will also require a box spring or foundation for added support and high style. The dresser and nightstand have a marble top design.