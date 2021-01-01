Barrackville Dining Table

Combining both style and function, our poly rattan garden table will surely be the centerpiece of your garden, patio, or terrace. The garden table is made of water-resistant and maintenance-free PE rattan, enabling it easy to clean with a damp cloth as well as perfect for outdoor use. Thanks to its steel frame, this table is considerably stable and secure. In addition, the glass tabletop adds a luxurious touch to your outdoor space. This table is easy to assemble.