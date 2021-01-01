Baron Gray Upholstered Fabric Counter Stool EEI-3735-GRY

Advertisement
Elegant Modern Counter StoolDense Foam Padding for ComfortSolid Rubberwood LegsNon-Marking Foot CapsSoft Polyester Fabric UpholsteryAssembly Required.Explore the vast riches of a treasured heritage with the Baron Upholstered Fabric Counter Stool. Baron is an exceptionally made modern counter stool with an elegant back, polished , and footstool support. This kitchen counter stool features dense foam padding with a sinuous spring support system for added comfort and support. Boasting a solid wood frame with tapered legs and non-marking foot caps, Baron is a stylish upholstered fabric counter stool perfect for the apartment or home. Counter Stool Weight Capacity: 500 lbs. Set Includes: One - Baron Counter Stool