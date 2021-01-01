Baxton Studio Baron Mid-Century Modern Dark Grey Fabric Upholstered and Walnut Brown Finished Wood 2-Piece Living Room Accent Chair Set

Set includes two (2) accent chairs|Constructed from rubberwood and engineered wood|Walnut brown finish |Upholstered in polyester fabric and padded with foam|Splayed legs|Assembly required|Made in Malaysia|.Add a hint of mid-century design to your space with the Baron accent chair. Made in Malaysia, the Baron is constructed from walnut brown finished wood that lends visual warmth to any interior. The curved backrest and seat are padded with plush foam and upholstered in smooth fabric for exceptional comfort in any private or public space. Requiring assembly, the Baron rests upon splayed legs for stable support with a touch of retro flair. Visually stunning yet comfortable, the Baron accent chair brings fresh style to the office or living room.