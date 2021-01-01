Bel Air Lighting Barnes 17 in. 42-Watt Brushed Nickel Integrated LED Flush Mount with White Acrylic Shade

This 17 in. flush mount light features an integrated LED design, which means there is no need for lightbulbs, the fixture is ready to mount right out of the box. This ceiling light contains no glass; a drum shaped white acrylic shade ensures the LED light output is soft and even. A matching brushed nickel cage holds the acrylic shade in place. The contemporary style is sleek and understated, making this ceiling flush mount a great addition to any room of the house.