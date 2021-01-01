Sea Gull Lighting Barn Light Outdoor Pendant - Color: Black - Size: 1 light

The Barn Light Outdoor Pendant by Sea Gull Lighting brings a bold, industrial touch to spaces. Designed for areas needing plenty of practical, downward-directed light, this outdoor pendant is ideal for large or heavily trafficked spaces. An oversized shade that is reminiscent of traditional industrial pendant lights is supported by a simple stem and provides plenty of illumination to surroundings and is dark sky compliant, allowing no light to be emitted above the 90-degree horizontal line, minimizing light pollution while keeping its environment visible when it is nighttime. Shape: Tapered. Finish: Black