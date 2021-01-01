The Sea Gull Lighting Barn Light one light outdoor wall fixture in weathered pewter is an ENERGY STAR® qualified lighting fixture that uses fluorescent bulbs to save you both time and money. The classic barn lights are hand crafted in aluminum and coated in a galvanized or blacksmith finish. Ideal for large or heavily trafficked outdoor areas that need plenty of downward directed light. The oversized barn lights make great accents to any commercial lighting plan or residential garage entry, shed, or patio. To customize your look, a 6\" extender is included with every fixture. Also available as dark sky with four size options to choose from. Sea Gull Lighting Barn Light Medium 1-Light Weathered Pewter Outdoor Wall Mount Lantern with LED Bulb | 8637401EN3-57