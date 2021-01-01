Barmedan Fall Leaves 29 in. x 17 in. Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat

This Winston Porter Fall Leaves Doormat offers firm and stable footing and is perfect for the entryway of your home. It is made of coir, which ensures strength and durability. It has hues of orange and yellow featuring fall leaves, which is visually appealing. Its surface is designed to scrape dirt and debris off the shoes, keeping the dirt outside. It has a slip-resistant vinyl backing to keep it firmly in place. This doormat will not crush or fade, ensuring years of reliable use. This Fall Leaves Doormat by Winston Porter is crush-resistant, removing and trapping mud from the feet. It is AZO-free, ensuring it is free from potential carcinogens. It is eco-friendly, which ensures minimal impact on the environment.