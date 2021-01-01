From society6
Society6 Barlena Growth Tapestry, 50"x60", Multi
Advertisement
The Society6 Lightweight Wall Tapestries feature vivid colors and crisp line, giving you an amazing centerpiece for any space Our tapestries aren’t just wall hangings – they’re durable enough to use as tablecloths or picnic blankets. Made of 100% lightweight white polyester with printed top and finished edge Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach or iron Available in 2 sizes: 50” x 60” or 60” x 80” Society6 is a revolutionary Home Decor company that supports the art community worldwide. Hand crafted and produced in Denver, Colorado, USA