Barkley Charcoal Rug BARKBK-01CC00C0F0

Breathe order, balance and calm into any setting with the new, hand-loomed Barkley Collection. These linear, tonal designs in wool and shimmery viscose are at once casual, chic and ultra sophisticated, with intricately shaded neutralslike charcoal, ivory, mocha and silver. Whether you are winding down from a hard-earned day or gently easing into a newone, the soothing designs in the Barkley Collection will provide the perfect sense of harmony and peace just where you need it most.