Barkhamsted 2-Light Outdoor Barn Light

Features:Outdoor wall lantern2 LightsFaux marble glass shadeBarkhamsted collectionLighting Type: Outdoor Barn LightCountry of Origin: PhilippinesPower Source: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: WetWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Fixture Finish: BrownVoltage: 120Low Voltage - Vizcon Only: Standard Voltage - Vizcon Only: Fixture Shape: UrnBulb Included: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Number of Light Bulbs Required: Brightness (Lumens): Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Type: Edison Bulb: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Wattage: Bulb Color: Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Number of Bulbs: 2Dimmable: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Motion Sensor: NoDusk to Dawn: NoStyle: RusticOur Staff Picks: NoStaff Picks Enumeration: Batteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: Shade Included: Shade Material: GlassDS Primary Product Style: LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeBack Plate Included: YesSpefications:Accommodates (2) 100W medium base bulbsDark Sky Compliant: NoUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 24 Compliant: NoUN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Mounting: 17''Overall Product Weight: 8Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 23Overall Width - Side to Side: 14Overall Depth - Front to Back: 14.5Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 9.87Back Plate Width - Side to Side: 6.15Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: