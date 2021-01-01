Drive Medical Bariatric Drop Arm Bedside Commode Chair, Grey

Able to withstand a weight capacity of 1000 lbs., this heavy-duty bariatric commode by Drive Medical is designed with the extra space and comfort you need. Featuring a deeper and wider seat as well as padded arms and backrest this commode is great for everyday use. The armrests provide a comfortable place to rest on when sitting and indicate a safe place to grab, making sitting and standing easier. For consumers using a wheelchair the tool free drop arms makes lateral transfer to and from this commode easy and safe. The grey powder coated steel construction provides strength, and comes complete with an extra-large commode bucket that can be removed.