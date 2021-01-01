Barhamsville Folk Art Wood Retablo Figurine

Celebrating the condor and its impressive size and strength, the yawar ("blood" in Quechua) fiesta takes place in Peru's Apurimac and Ayacucho regions. The condor represents the people of Peru, while the bull represents the Spanish. If the condor flies, this augurs a good harvest, and musicians accompany the event. Alejandro Chávez crafts the wooden box to house this retablo, or diorama and paints it in vivid colors. The figures are carefully modeled from ceramic plaster and painted by hand.