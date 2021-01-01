Cottage Farms Direct Bare Roots - Live Top Brass Peony Bareroot - Set of Two

Live Top Brass Peony Bareroot - Set of Two. Top Brass makes a bold impression in the garden with double white blossoms accented by pink and yellow centers. Its large, honey-scented flowers emerge on sturdy stems that are perfect for cutting to create fragrant bouquets. Treasured for its season-long show, Top Brass features copper-burgundy new growth in spring, stunning summer flowers, and soft yellow fall foliage. Hardy and reliable, it stands out whether planted along a fence or sidewalk, added to the perennial border, or used as a stand-alone specimen.Note: Plants grown in containers will reach a mature height and spread proportionate to the size of the container usedIncludes two dormant 2-3 eye division bare-roots and growing guideGrows to 2' to 3' HSpread: 2' to 3'PerennialBloom period: late spring to early summer, beginning the second yearFull to part sunGuaranteed to growOne-year warranty (contact customer service for details)Hardiness zones: 3-8Grown in the USAShipping note: Ships to you when it's time to plant in your area! Please refer to shipping map for shipping date. This item will ship within 6 days of zone release. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI and Guam.