Van Zyverden Bare Roots Yellow - 'Jurassic Park' Bearded Iris Bareroot - Set of Three

'Jurassic Park' Bearded Iris Bareroot - Set of Three. Spruce up your garden with the showy, fragrant charm of these beautiful perennials. Their deer- and drought-resistant nature ensures they're ready to brighten your space for the entire season.Includes three bare rootsGrows to 30'' H and upSpread: 12''-24''PerennialFull sun to partial shadeHardiness Zones 4-10Deer- and drought-resistantWarranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the USA Shipping note: Please refer to shipping map for shipping date. Does not ship to AK and HI, PR, VI and Guam.