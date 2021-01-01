Cottage Farms Direct Bare Roots - Dormant 'Sarah Bernhardt' Peony Bare-Root - Set of Two

Dormant 'Sarah Bernhardt' Peony Bare-Root - Set of Two. Sarah Bernhardt stands out with large, old-fashioned blossoms measuring up to 9 inches in diameter. Its soft pink petals, delightful fragrance, and sturdy stems make it the perfect cut flower for fresh bouquets and flower arrangements. Sarah Bernhardt is an award-winning variety that resists damage from deer and rabbits and flowers reliably each year. Use it as a backdrop for spring flowering bulbs, plant it in a mixed bed, or add it to the shrub border and enjoy its beauty for years to come. Note: Plants grown in containers will reach a mature height and spread proportionate to the size of the container usedIncludes two dormant 2-3 eye division bare-roots and growing guideGrows to 3' HSpread: 3' to 4'PerennialBloom period: midsummer, beginning the second yearFull to part sunGuaranteed to grow1-year warranty (contact customer service for details)Hardiness zones: 3-8Grown in the USAShipping note: Will ship within 2 weeks of purchase. This item will ship within 6 days of zone release. Does not ship to PR, VI and Guam.