Bardoux Square Framed Wall Mirror

Mirrors expand your space and maximize natural light, opening up the room with a feeling of greater depth. Place a mirror opposite a window or behind a pendant or table lamp to cast diffused light with a unique and enchanting look. This Grant Square Framed Wall Mirror is enclosed in style frame. This frame is designed with a sleek minimalist subtle curve and the mirror edges are beveled to add further sophistication. This functional and decorative piece can serve as the visual focus at the end of a hall or the centerpiece of a salon style living room gallery wall. Hang this gorgeous mirror above or behind a dresser, vanity or other large furniture, this decor approach will open up your bedroom, dining room or any location you would like to enlarge and enhance with elegant design.