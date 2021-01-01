Bardot Lounge Chair by Bernhardt Design - Color: Black (4742_3113_281)

The Bardot Lounge Chair features a classic shape with clean, modern detailing. Comes in a variety upholstery options letting you select the color that blends with your home's design. Complement the lounge chair with either the Bardot Loveseat or the Bardot Sofa for a harmoniously modern living room. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Black.