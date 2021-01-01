From safavieh
Bardaric Runner Rug - Ivory / Navy (2'3" X 6') - Safavieh
Safavieh's Bardaric Medallion Collection is an enchanting interaction of muted colors and rich, soft textures. Watercolor artistry and comfort-soft textures create the artful rugs of the Bardaric Rug Collection. The reminiscent patterns of Bardaric are energized in twice-dyed color, infusing the entire collection with organic energy and fashion-focused style. Made using pure wool in a luxurious pile- which will insulate and heat your home, Bardaric watercolor rugs bring a splash of color and expression to home decor. Size: 2'3"X6'. Color: Ivory/Navy. Pattern: Geometric.