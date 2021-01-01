Barcode Scanner Honeywell Granit 1910IER Heavy Duty Industrial-Grade Area-Imaging Barcode Scanner Kit (1D, 2D, QR and PDF)

IP65-rated housing is able to withstand 5,000 3.3ft (1 m) tumbles and survive 50 drops from 6.5 (2 m) at -30C (-22F) reducing service costs and increasing device uptime Adaptus 6.0 Imaging Technology provides aggressive bar code reading and unrivaled accuracy while the scanner feedback is enhanced for use in extreme environments The second-generation of Honeywell's area-imaging development platform enables the loading and linking of multiple applications to enhance image decoding, data formatting and image processing-eliminating the need for host system modifications Maintains productivity by providing a worry-free scanning solution that minimizes manual entry Scans out-of-reach items with ease and allows users to scan 20 mil linear codes out to 29.5 (75 cm) without sacrificing performance on 2D codes