Well Woven Barclay Wentworth Panel Ivory 2 ft. x 7 ft. Traditional Runner Rug

Complement any floor with this Well Woven Barclay Collection 2 ft. x 7 ft. Runner. This runner has a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. This runner is perfect to arrange at either the side of your bed or in your hall as a decorative accent piece. It has a stain-resistant construction and antimicrobial materials. It has an oriental motif, elevating the feel of your home design with a classic sophistication. This runner is designed with ivory elements, offering a calm and sophisticated appearance to any room. It features a 100% olefin construction, making it a lasting option for any living space.