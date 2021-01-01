Well Woven Barclay Vane Willow Damask Beige 8 ft. x 10 ft. Transitional Area Rug

Vane Willow Damask Beige Transitional Area Rug from Barclay collection brings together an array of patterns drawn from a carefully selected palette of Modern, European and Persian styles. Warm red, green and blue jewel tones are accented by neutral tones of ivory and beige. The heat-set polypropylene fiber gives a 0.4 in. pile that is soft, stain resistant and doesn't shed or fade over time. The 100% jute backing is safe for wood floors and all 4 sides of the rug are serged for improved durability. A wide range of shapes, sizes and designs means this collection has something for rooms of every size and style.