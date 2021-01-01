Well Woven Barclay Kaibab Light Blue 5 ft. x 7 ft. Traditional Medallion Area Rug

This Well Woven 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug will be a great welcoming touch to your home. This rug features a stain-resistant construction and antimicrobial materials. It has an ikat motif, displaying an interesting tribal print that will create a bohemian-inspired look. Designed with blue elements, this rug will bring a refreshing pop of color to any room. It has a 100% jute design, feeling softer than other natural fibers such as sisal and seagrass. It has low VOC emissions, ensuring that there is no need to ventilate it before taking it inside. Color: Light Blue.