Well Woven Barclay Hannover Modern Geometric Tile Work Light Blue 2'7" x 9'6" Runner Rug

The Barclay collection brings together an array of patterns drawn from a carefully selected palette of Modern, European, and Persian Styles. Warm red, green, and blue jewel tones are accented by neutral tones of ivory and beige. The heat set polypropylene fiber gives a 0.4" pile that is soft, stain resistant, and doesn't shed or fade over time. The 100% jute backing is safe for wood floors and all four sides of the rug are serged for improved durability. A wide range of shapes, sizes, and designs means this collection has something for rooms of every size and style.