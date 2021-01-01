From loloirugs
Barcelona Shag Peacock/Lime Rug BARCBS-03PXLL77A5
Inspired by the modern and vibrant flair of Spain's cultural metropolis, the Barcelona Shag Collection is the perfect way to show your contemporary side. Power loomed in Egypt, Barcelona Shag packs a punch of vibrant color that will catch glances from onlookers. You'll appreciate the details as well - the polypropylene & polyester yarns offer just a touch of shimmer and are capable of withstanding plenty of foot traffic.