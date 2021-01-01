From emerald home furnishings
Barcelona Natural Ladderback Side Chair Set of 2
Part of Barcelona Collection by Emerald HomeCrafted from solid pinewood and pine veneerNatural wood finishPolyester linen-look upholsteryShaped slatsLight buckskin finish fabric.Emerald Homeâs Barcelona dining collection delivers an elegant approach on rustic inspired design. The judicious application of aging techniques imparts a timeworn charm. The artistically distressed two-tone finish featured on the charcoal base and sandstone table top creates character and complexity. Gently curved barrel-back chairs include tapered wood legs and individual nail-head trim. The signature 2-piece china hutch combination has the capability to be used as a stand-alone buffet base if desired.