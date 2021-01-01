GreenPan - Barcelona Evershine Wok - 30cm

Cook up healthy stir-frys for the whole family to tuck into with this Barcelona Evershine wok from GreenPan. Combining the long lasting quality of stainless steel with the excellent heat conduction of aluminium, this wok is designed to last and perfect for everyday use. Coated with Thermolon™ Infinity healthy ceramic non-stick coating, it's super easy to keep clean and the Evershine™ stainless steel technology protects against heat discolouration to keep this wok gleaming and looking new for years to come. Key features: * Wok * Material: aluminum, stainless steel * Dimensions: ø30cm * Capacity: 4.7L * Thermolon™ Infinity ceramic non-stick coating enhanced with diamonds * Thick forged base for even heat distribution * Reinforced interior technology for maximum strength & scratch resistance * Riveted & contoured stainless steel handle * Evershine™ technology - resistant to heat discoloration * Suitable for all hob types including induction * Dishwasher safe * Please note, the handles will become hot during use. It is recommended you use these pans with an oven glove or pot holders