Barcelona Chair by Knoll - Color: Black - Finish: Stainless Steel - (250LS-SABLCK)

The iconic Barcelona Chair is one of the most recognized objects of the last century and a stunning example of the modern movement. Created by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe for the German Pavilion at the 1929 Barcelona Exposition, the Barcelona Chair is a modern design icon rooted in architectural style. Traditionally crafted in every detail, the Barcelona Chair is formed of a Stainless Steel frame upholstered in individual leather squares that are carefully welted together, perfect for your modern living room. Also available with a Chrome frame. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Black. Finish: Stainless Steel