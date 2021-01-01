Concord Global Trading Barcelona Arcus Ivory 2 ft. x 7 ft. Runner Rug

Warm up your home or office with the beautiful Barcelona Area Rug. This rug has stain-resistant fabrics and long-lasting materials, remaining in great shape over time. This construction is woven on a cotton base from a blend of olefin and Polyester yarns, rich in visual appearance showing intricate details. The rug offers incredible softness and endurance, made from 70% Polyester, 30% Polypropylene blend, making it a durable option with impressive longevity. The patterns feature a distressed motif, and outlines a shabby-chic appearance. Designed with multi-tone elements, this rug adds to the pleasant and refined appearance of your area for an understated touch of elegance. It has a dense short pile, cross woven construction, and since this is features a regular woven backing, a rug pad is recommended. Color: Ivory.